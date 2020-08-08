24,809 Shares in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,809 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. 56,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,190. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

