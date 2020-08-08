2key.network Hits One Day Volume of $740,214.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $867,935.46 and $740,214.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.28 or 0.04963581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013384 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,682,502 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key.

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.