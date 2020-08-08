3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group plc (LON:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $924.44. 3i Group shares last traded at $918.20, with a volume of 1,138,597 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 852 ($10.48) to GBX 940 ($11.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 974 ($11.99) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($11.94) price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 916.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

3i Group (LON:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.93)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that 3i Group plc will post 11832.9997676 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.37%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

