3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $13,675,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

