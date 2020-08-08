3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.67. 715,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

