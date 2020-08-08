$40.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $40.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $49.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $90.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $161.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $191.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.47 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $281.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

CLDT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 646.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 211,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 163,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

