$40.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $40.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $49.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $90.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $161.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $191.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.47 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $281.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

CLDT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 646.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 211,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 163,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply