$401.47 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report $401.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.10 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $397.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $33.46 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

