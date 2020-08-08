4,033 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cintas by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,528,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $310.01. 441,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,995. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $311.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

