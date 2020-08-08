41,709 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,535. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

