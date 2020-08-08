$44.83 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post sales of $44.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.98 million and the highest is $45.50 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $41.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $180.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.46 million to $181.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $191.53 million, with estimates ranging from $188.29 million to $196.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 0.68. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

