4,459 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,175. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

