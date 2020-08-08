461,257 Shares in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 461,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Sabre makes up about 2.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Sabre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sabre by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $60,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. 206,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

