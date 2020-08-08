4NEW Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $16,881.74 and $7,565.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, Exrates and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.01982622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00090227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00190326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00111115 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Exrates, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.