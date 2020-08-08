$549.04 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce sales of $549.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.72 million and the highest is $558.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $540.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 160,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after buying an additional 377,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

