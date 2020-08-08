6,244 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 263,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,196,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 106.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.0% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,498.81. The stock had a trading volume of 43,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,481.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,377.16. The stock has a market cap of $1,027.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

