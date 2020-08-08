$640,000.00 in Sales Expected for Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce sales of $640,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $830,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $3.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.30 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163.04% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.31. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

