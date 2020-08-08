$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) to report $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. THL Credit reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year sales of $30.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.58 million to $33.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.82 million, with estimates ranging from $28.05 million to $33.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 197.03%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53. THL Credit has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.