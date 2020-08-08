$740.70 Million in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $740.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.70 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

PENN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

