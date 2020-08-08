77,538 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.17% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 377,499 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CLOU traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,719. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

