82,662 Shares in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Aecom comprises about 1.7% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Aecom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,552. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.