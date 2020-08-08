$85.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report sales of $85.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.63 million to $86.50 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $94.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $333.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.17 million to $336.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $370.80 million, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $377.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

