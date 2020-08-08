8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

EGHT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $165,889 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 8X8 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,298,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

