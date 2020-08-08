92,576 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,893,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229,943 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,976.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,508,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after buying an additional 2,483,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,578,000.

SPTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 691,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,953. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

