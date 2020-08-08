93,354 Shares in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Altice USA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 228.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after buying an additional 660,383 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,101,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,618 shares of company stock worth $114,681,798 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.99. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

