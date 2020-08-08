9,722 Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

WDAY stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.47. 1,634,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $202.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

