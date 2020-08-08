98,542 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE:XEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,592. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.