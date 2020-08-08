99,471 Shares in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 361.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 441,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 346,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,283. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 191.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

