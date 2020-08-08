A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.07

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and traded as high as $29.23. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 7,903 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $407.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.79.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

