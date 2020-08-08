A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. 797,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,192. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

