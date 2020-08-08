Aave (LEND) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io and BiteBTC. During the last week, Aave has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $537.27 million and $59.34 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.79 or 0.04996176 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, Binance, ABCC, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

