Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.21

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $10.35. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 61,035 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

