ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

ABM opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 278,490 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 243,665 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,227,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,337,000 after buying an additional 125,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

