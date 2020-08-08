Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $164,730.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.04989581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013674 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, ZBG, BitForex, Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit, Bilaxy, Indodax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

