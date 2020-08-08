ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,253 shares of company stock worth $12,158,272 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $186,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

