Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 378,800 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Joseph acquired 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

