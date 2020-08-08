Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE ASP opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.19. The company has a market cap of $60.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

