Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

