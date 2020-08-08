Achain Price Reaches $0.0091 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $10.44 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.90 or 0.04985386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

