Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) released its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 467,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,132. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

