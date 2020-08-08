Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $296,301.91 and $1.71 million worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043414 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 23,145,250 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

