Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $10.10 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 420.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HADAX, CoinTiger and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $10.10 million and $176.20 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.46 or 0.03319301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.02590398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00492945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00807323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00800060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00058780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00016484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

