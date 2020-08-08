ADAMANT Messenger Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $862,342.12 and $393.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00025884 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,910,184 coins and its circulating supply is 84,768,173 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

