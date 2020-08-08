Addus Homecare (ADUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Addus Homecare to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $99.30 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

