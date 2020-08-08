Adelphoi (ADL) Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $204,891.01 and $325.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.01983070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110402 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.