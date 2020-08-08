AdEx Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and $4.50 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.04989581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013674 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,161,650 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

