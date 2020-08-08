Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s 10th Largest Position

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158,875 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $175,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.54 on Friday, reaching $449.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,282. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.