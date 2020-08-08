Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.50

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.50 and traded as low as $25.00. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 218,102 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX (9.83) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.90) (($0.11)) by GBX (0.93) (($0.01)).

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

