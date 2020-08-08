AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,500 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AdvanSix stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.07. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

