aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.63 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $57.82 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About aelf

aelf is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

