Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,250.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $11,250.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00806521 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001765 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

